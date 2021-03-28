No excuses approach to boating safety on Waikato's waterways

Richard Barnett​ has had a busy start to the year.

The regional harbourmaster has spent much of the past few months patrolling the region’s coastlines and waterways, ensuring boaties follow the rules and stay safe.

It’s a job that takes him and his Waikato Regional Council colleagues across the region to some of Waikato’s most scenic spots.

But it’s also no easy task given Barnett and his team of five fulltime staffers have 1132 kilometres of coastline and 415km of river to cover.

READ MORE:

* Three rescued from sinking yacht in Marlborough Sounds

* Men injured in Kenepuru Sound boating incident thought to have collided with object late at night

* Waikato boaties ticketed for lack of life jackets, rules apply to kayaks and other small vessels too



Barnett was back on patrol at Lake Karapiro on Saturday, onboard the council’s suitably named boat “River Watch”.

He was joined by Maritime New Zealand officer Greg Baillie​ as part of a joint boating safety campaign named No Excuses.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF Boaties launch their vessels at Keeley's Reserve out into Lake Karapiro.

By late Saturday morning, the reserves dotted along Lake Karapiro have filled with late model utes and SUVs towing a gleaming assortment of boats and jet skis. On the water, the shrill voices of children fill the air as they bounce across the lake’s surface clinging to inflatable biscuits.

Barnett points to an approaching jet ski towing an inflatable.

“Two people on the jet ski, one as an observer, and everyone is wearing PFDs [personal flotation devices]. They’re all having way too much fun – it’s great, and that’s exactly what we want to see out here.”

The warm March weather and the lake’s tepid water temperature attracts a good showing of boaties this day but the gathering is well down on crowd numbers seen during December and January.

Barnett and his staff predicted a busy summer, given Kiwis’ inability to travel overseas, and were proved right. A notable trend this summer has been the number of new boaties hitting the water.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF Waikato Regional Council regional harbourmaster Richard Barnett, left, and Maritime NZ officer Greg Baillie survey the waters of Lake Karapiro as part of the boating safety campaign No Excuses.

“New boats and trailers are a giveaway.”

Most skippers Barnett engages with know the rules and follow them. A concern, however, is a decline in boaties wearing life jackets – from 94 per cent compliance in previous years, down to about 90 per cent.

In Waikato, life jackets are required to be worn on moving vessels six metres or under. The rule also applies to kayaks, paddle boards and waka ama.

The life jacket rules catch out a 26-year-old skipper Barnett pulls up alongside. The man has three other people onboard but only two life jackets.

Although his boat is over six metres in length, boating rules require him to carry enough life jackets for everyone on board.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF Skipper Trevor Roux takes his son Pierre Roux, far right, and Pierre's friend, Maddon Davidson, out onto Lake Karapiro.

Barnett issues the man a breach notice and orders him to take his boat back to shore. A decision group will decide what further action to take, if any. Possible outcomes include a formal warning or a $200 infringement notice.

Further downstream, Barnett encounters Trevor Roux,​ a skipper with 31 years experience and something of a kindred spirit.

Roux and his family moved to New Zealand about 4½ years ago from South Africa. Unlike New Zealand, South Africa requires recreational skippers to hold a licence.

Two summers ago, Roux witnessed a young man riding a brand new jet ski lose control on Lake Karapiro and crash.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF Waikato's Lake Karapiro is a popular spot with boaties.

“If the guy hadn’t had a kill switch on, that jet ski could have gone anywhere and there were people in the water,” he said.

“New Zealand is so safety conscious. I just can’t get over the fact that you don’t need a skipper’s licence here.”

It’s a sentiment Barnett shares.

Having people sit a skipper’s licence would improve boating safety, Barnett believes.

“My view is skipper licencing would go a long way to improving people’s safety by improving their knowledge.

“But that has to come from central government, it’s not something an individual council is going to try.”