Giant 844 kg pumpkin crowned the biggest in the country

Morrinsville man Tim Harris beat his own record with an 844.5 kg pumpkin on Sunday at the Great Pumpkin Carnival. His son Alex (right) came second with his 702.5 kg pumpkin.

It was a nail-biting moment when the largest pumpkin in the land wobbled in the air.

The colossal vegetable drew hundreds to the Hamilton Gardens on Sunday for the Great Pumpkin Carnival.

At a pivotal moment crowds of onlookers had their phones poised, no doubt wondering if the beige behemoth would split as it was lifted by a crane, then delicately lowered on a scale.

Seven-time pumpkin heavyweight Tim Harris took out the title again for his 844.5 kilogram Atlantic Giant.

Great Pumpkin Carnival/Supplied The award-winning 844.5kg pumpkin as it was about to be weighed on the scales.

The Morrinsville man broke his own New Zealand record for the vegetable, which he set in 2018 with his 808 kg offering.

“I’m happy enough, there’s always more you can do though.”

Every year it’s a six-month growing journey for Harris, and his only real rival, 13-year-old son Alex, who came in second place with a fine 702.5 kg.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Onlookers looked on curiously as the gigantic pumpkins were weighed at the Great Pumpkin Carnival at Hamilton Gardens.

Harris has a designated patch in his garden for the pumpkin, which sucks up “a crazy amount” of nutrients in the soil and water as it's growing, especially potassium.

He's relieved the competition is over – until next year.

“I’ve got to get to that 1 tonne,” he said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff April Roper, 11, wanted to take the title of best miniature pumpkin with her tiny vegetable.

Meanwhile, Helen Roper and 11-year-old daughter April had inadvertently grown what looked like the tiniest pumpkin of the lot.

“We were watering it and feeding it, but not a whole lot happened,” Helen laughed.

The pair had travelled from Tauranga and hoped to win the best miniature pumpkin category.

The 11th year running, categories on display at 2021’s competition included best pumpkin baking, most perfect pumpkin, oddest pumpkin and best pumpkin creation.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Andrew McTurk says he likes to save dying vegetables. His carving took about two hours to complete.

Andrew McTurk had spent a couple of hours on Sunday morning with a scalpel. His creation comprised of four different pumpkins but he paid particular attention to the fang-like teeth.

McTurk had also entered a 42 kg pumpkin, and said getting the right amount of water was the toughest task.

McTurk said he followed after his mother, who had a passion for reviving dying plants.

“It all started when I walked into Mitre 10 in 2015 and saw an Atlantic Giant on sale for $2. I heard my mother telling me to get it and save it.”