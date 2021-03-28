Prolific conman accused of ripping off landlords and locksmiths

Wayne Eaglesome, now known as Alexander Luce, was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018.

A prolific conman with more than 250 convictions is accused of leaving a trail of debt across Auckland with landlords and locksmiths the latest victims of his fraudulent behaviour.

Wayne Eaglesome, now known as Alexander Luce, was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018 after a Stuff investigation revealed he was running a company despite being prohibited from being a director.

The convicted fraudster and sex offender then used the company to apply to rent a five-bedroom home in Christchurch, claiming he wanted the house for his family and that he was earning $170,000 a year.

Eaglesome was released from jail in October. His release conditions, which last six months, include bans on being involved in handling money and giving advice or management on financial accounts, and not to use a credit card or apply for a loan without the approval of a probation officer.

The conman was recently exposed as trying to rent a luxury apartment and promising to fill it with wealthy clients for $500 a night.

Others have since contacted Stuff with similar stories about their dealings with Eaglesome.

An Auckland locksmith, who declined to be named, said he was contacted by Eaglesome in early March asking him to fix the digital keypad at a Mt Eden property he was managing.

The locksmith said Eaglesome told him he managed 187 properties for The Luce Family Trust in Auckland and that he was related to a rich-lister.

He also claimed to have another seven apartments being built on Waiheke Island that would need locks in the near future.

Two hours after finishing the work Eaglesome called again and asked if he could do some work at another home he managed in Mt Eden as the tenant said he had been threatened by someone who was going to kill his dog.

The locksmith visited the property the next day and spent about five hours installing locks on doors throughout the house, including all the bedrooms.

“We locked this place down hardcore,” he said.

“It was pretty heavy duty.”

The man at the address, who said his name was James, said they needed nine house keys all up. It was unclear how many people were living there.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Eaglesome, who has dozens of aliases, now goes by Alexander Luce.

After doing the job the locksmith sent several texts to Eaglesome about the invoices that were not paid.

On Friday he received an email from “Sam” using Eaglesome’s account.

“The payment has been made; Alex is in hospital having suffered a heart attack.

“I will send your email through to his accountant asking him to please explain why the payment has not been received at your end.”

In 2012, Eaglesome, then using the name Alex Newman, faked his death while claiming to be a supposed millionaire who spent his days travelling the world on his 49-metre superyacht.

The locksmith, who has still not received the money, said the incident was “really frustrating”.

The invoice, about $1400 all up, was the largest unpaid job he had done. The locksmith, who ran the company by himself, would no longer do jobs for people who wanted to pay via invoice.

“I’ve had a couple of little issues with people not paying, but he’s totally trying to take me for a ride on this one,” he said.

It was not until after he read a story on Stuff that he realised he was a conman.

“Now I’m almost certain there’s no chance of getting the money off him.”

An Auckland woman, who declined to be named, said she rented a property to Eaglesome in January.

Shortly after beginning the tenancy he texted her to say his grandmother had died in Australia and he was flying to Melbourne.

The woman decided to give him a discount because he was not going to be there for two weeks.

On February 9 he said he had just been released from quarantine and would head down to the bank.

In a later message, Eaglesome said he had transferred $2,260 from HSBC’s Singapore Branch after selling some cryptocurrency.

More than a month on, the money has still not arrived in her bank account, with Eaglesome owing about $3000.

It was not until she saw the Stuff article on his new alias that she realised she had been conned.

“I have always tried to be a compassionate landlord, but [Eaglesome] is the kind of person who will turn that around and just make a sucker out of you,” she said

“I had suspicions very early on, but chose not to listen to those warning bells. The articles we found online confirmed our fears.”

The landlord said she had been able to find plenty of humour in the experience.

“I also admire [Eaglesome]. He's very convincing. He is very clever and could do great good in the world. It's strange, but the worst was probably that I liked him and thought he liked me,” she said.

“Meeting Alex is like a natural disaster. We all probably at some stage in life will face challenges. He has been ours.”

Corrections is investigating whether Eaglesome has breached his parole conditions.