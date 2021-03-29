Headphone-wearing jogger's lucky escape after being run over by truck

Michelle Emery was wearing headphones when she ran across a busy intersection and collided with a truck she did not see coming.

Michelle Emery did not see the 50-tonne truck until she ran into it and fell under its wheels.

The North Canterbury dance and fitness instructor was running her usual 5km route wearing headphones when the collision happened the “split second” she dashed across the Woodend/Main North Rd intersection on February 20.

The 40-year-old suffered compound fractures to her fibula and tibia, multiple fractures to both feet, severely damaged muscle tissue and ligaments in her right leg, and a broken nose.

But she is “keeping the end goal in mind” to be up on her feet within months.

“I didn’t hear [the truck] obviously because I had headphones on. Then I realised, ‘Oh my God, it’s a truck’.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The North Canterbury dance and fitness instructor has been largely house-bound since.

Two witnesses said she hit the vehicle’s side and went under the wheels.

When Emery awoke and realised she was in the middle of the busy road, she tried to get up before realising the bone “came through the skin” on her legs.

“I could tell straight away they were broken.

“I started waving my hands in the air because I was scared cars were going to hit me.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emery was struck by a truck while running on the corner of Main North Rd and Woodend Rd in in North Canterbury.

Two surgeries later, and a two-week hospital stay, and Emery is recovering at home.

The mother-of-four has no control over her right foot – which had a risk of having permanent floppy foot syndrome – and won't know how her healing is going until an x-ray in mid-April.

The truck driver was shaken up and had since spoken to her husband, but “it was just completely my fault”.

“I didn’t look when I crossed the road.

“It was just one of those split-second things.”

The Funkdafied Dance Club owner and Hot Mamas fitness instructor said a silver lining had been “realising how much you are loved and appreciated” by family, friends and her “Hot Mamas”, who were cooking meals and looking out for her during the day.

Husband Remihana had only been in his new role of assistant principal at Rangiora High School a week when the accident happened – leaving him juggling everything while caring for her.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emery hopes to get back to everything she did before, despite having no control over her right foot.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy journey and there is still a long way to go.”

The surgeon said she would be left with acute pain in her ankle, but “that’s nothing compared to what could have been”.

It could be another month or two before she gets out of the wheelchair and is able to weight-bear, but “I fully intend to be back doing everything I did before.”