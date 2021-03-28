Post-mortem on man's body found in wooded area in Invercargll to be conducted on Monday

Police at the scene of where the body of an elderly man was found in the Invercargill suburb of Avenal on Friday.

The post-mortem of a person, believed to be missing man Raymond Horn, is expected to be done on Monday, detective Alun​ Griffiths says.

The body of a man was discovered by a member of the public in a wooded area near the intersection of Bill Richardson Drive and Beatrice St in Invercargill on Friday.

Horn has been missing for six weeks. Horn, who had dementia and could not talk after suffering from a stroke, went missing after he walked out of Walmsley House rest home on February 15.

”If it is him [Horn], it puts every-one’s mind at rest, including the family,” Griffiths said.

”It’s always good to get someone back to their loved ones.

READ MORE:

* Body of elderly man found, believed to be missing man Raymond Horn

* 'It's time for him to come home', sister of missing man Raymond Horn says

* How did Invercargill man Raymond Horn just disappear?

* Rest home installs cameras in wake of resident Raymond Horn going missing



”Until the formal identification and post-mortem processes have been completed, police are not able to provide any further comment or information.”

Supplied Raymond Horn who is missing in Invercargill, pictured in 2013.

After the discovery of the body on Friday, Horn’s sister, Wendy Lee-Arona, said: “If it is him I am just so pleased he has been found.”

She wanted to give a “big thank you” to everyone involved in trying to locate Horn during the past weeks.

The 68-year-old left the rest home after 9am, made his way to Queens Park about a kilometre away, and disappeared from public view.

The area where the body was found on Friday was about 1km from Queens Park.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The area where a man's body was found in Invercargill on Friday - at the end of Beatrice St, intersecting with Bill Richardson Drive.

Since Horn's disappearance, there had been multiple searches around Invercargill which included LandSAR volunteers.

Susan Hodson, who set up a Facebook page asking people to keep an eye out for Horn, helped to distribute 16,500 fliers about Horn's disappearance and helped search, had a feeling the man found on Friday was Horn.

“I hope it is him, so he can go home to his family be laid to rest properly.

“It's brought relief that he has been found,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Police at the scene of where a man's body was found in Invercargill on Friday.

Hodson herself could understand how the family was feeling, having had a cousin go missing at sea 35 years ago and was never found.