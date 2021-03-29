Wellington man allegedly kidnapped and robbed after meeting with woman he met online

Two people have been charged with kidnapping and robbery after an incident in Wellington earlier this month. (File photo).

A Wellington man was allegedly assaulted, kidnapped in his own car and forced to withdraw hundreds of dollars at an ATM after meeting with a woman he had been talking to online.

Teanu August, 38, and Rimu Parkinson, 24, are facing kidnapping and robbery charges following the incident on March 3.

The man visited a house in the suburb of Karori, after inquiring about an advertisement for sexual services, through classifieds website Locanto.

After arriving at the house, he was allegedly assaulted and forced into his car by the pair, before being driven to Porirua where he was forced to withdraw hundreds of dollars worth of cash. His cellphone was also stolen.

Supplied/police Police are still searching for the BMW which was allegedly stolen during the incident in Wellington.

The pair then drove off, leaving him in Porirua.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were still looking to locate the man’s car, a dark-grey coloured BMW 3201 Saloon.

“The original registration plate was KBM244 however it is likely displaying different plates,” he said.

August and Parkinson are due to appear in Wellington District Court on April 30.