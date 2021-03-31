Man undergoes surgery for broken jaw after unprovoked attack during Wellington holiday

Mauro Fenandez says he doesn’t want to return to Wellington after he was assaulted by a stranger while walking home from a bar.

An Argentinian national says he never wants to return to Wellington after being victim to an unprovoked attack in the central city while on holiday.

Mauro Fernandez underwent surgery in Wellington Hospital to insert two titanium plates into his jaw after he was punched in the face by a stranger while walking back from a bar to his hostel.

Two months on from the incident, the 26-year-old believes he will have to undergo a second surgery to realign his jaw.

He lost 7 kilograms from being unable to eat properly for weeks and said ongoing pain and subsequent lack of sleep left him feeling depressed.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested after group approach person with knife in Wellington robbery

* Victim's jaw smashed in early morning drunken attack

* Wellington bashing victim barely able to eat after 'random' late-night attack



Supplied Two titanium plates have been inserted into Mauro Fernandez’s jaw following an unprovoked assault in Wellington.

After spending the summer working in Mount Maunganui, Fernandez planned to spend three weeks on a road trip, before starting a new job on a vineyard in Blenheim.

Four days into his holiday in late January, he was walking along Wakefield St with friends just before 4.30am when he noticed a white-coloured car turn from Wakefield St into Taranaki St and stop.

Once he was on Taranaki St, he didn’t notice a man get out of the car and approach him from the side, before punching him in the face.

“I didn’t see him coming, I never thought someone would hit me like that. I didn’t know him. Lucky for me, I didn't fall down, so I could run away. There is no reason why they did it. It was really violent.”

Fernandez, who is now in Blenheim, said it was his first time visiting Wellington, after being in New Zealand for about a year on a working holiday visa.

“I really hate Wellington, I don't want to go back again. It's the first time something like this has happened. I’ve never had a problem with anyone. But when I tell my story to other backpackers, I have heard of other similar stories, people being attacked without provocation,” he said.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were following a number of leads, including information from a review of CCTV footage.

Fernandez is one of many people assaulted on central city streets in recent months.

Last weekend, about 2.50am on Sunday morning, two people were assaulted by two others not known to them, on Courtenay Place near the intersection with Taranaki St.

One person was taken to Wellington Hospital in moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were being carried out to identify those involved.

OTHER ASSAULTS

February 26: A man understood to be a Rebels MC gang associate received serious injuries after two groups of people were reportedly fighting in the middle of Courtenay Place outside McDonald’s.

A man understood to be a Rebels MC gang associate received serious injuries after two groups of people were reportedly fighting in the middle of Courtenay Place outside McDonald’s. February 18: Simon Strickland received critical injuries during an alleged assault outside Te Papa on Cable St. He later died from his injuries. A 28-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

Simon Strickland received critical injuries during an alleged assault outside Te Papa on Cable St. He later died from his injuries. A 28-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter. January 1: A man received serious injuries and another received moderate injuries during an altercation between two groups which resulted in both men being stabbed.

A man received serious injuries and another received moderate injuries during an altercation between two groups which resulted in both men being stabbed. December 19: A man was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground outside Subway on Dixon St.

A man was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground outside Subway on Dixon St. October 3: A teenager was left with a broken jaw, which required surgery, after he was “sucker punched” and robbed by a group yelling gang slogans on Wellington’s waterfront.

Supplied Last year, a teenager also underwent surgery after an unprovoked attack on Wellington waterfront left him with a broken jaw.