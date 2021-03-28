Hutt Valley teenager missing for more than three weeks

Rongopai Kippling hasn’t been seen since early March and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Hutt Valley police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Rongopai Kissling has not been seen since March 3 or 4, and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

The 19-year-old is about 170cm tall, of medium build and is known to regularly visit libraries throughout Hutt Valley, particularly Naenae Library.