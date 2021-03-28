Hutt Valley teenager missing for more than three weeks
Hutt Valley police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Rongopai Kissling has not been seen since March 3 or 4, and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.
The 19-year-old is about 170cm tall, of medium build and is known to regularly visit libraries throughout Hutt Valley, particularly Naenae Library.
- Anyone who may have seen Rongopai or have any information on his whereabouts should call Police on 105, quoting file number 210317/0502.
Stuff