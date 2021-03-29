Suspicious fire at Christchurch tattoo studio under investigation

Steve Johnson's City of Ink on Riccarton Rd in Christchurch was the scene of a suspicious early-morning fire.

Police and fire are investigating a fire believed to be suspiciously lit at a Christchurch tattoo studio overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a Steve Johnson’s City of Ink Tattoo Studio on Riccarton Rd in Riccarton about 5.11am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

There were no reports of injuries and police would be working with Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) to establish the cause, she said.

Traffic management was called to the scene just after 6.15am.

Fenz spokesman Andrew Norris said the blaze was minor and crews from Spreydon and Harewood were able to contain it to the front of the studio and had it out minutes after arriving.

The blaze was considered suspicious and an investigator was heading to the scene to determine the cause early on Monday, he said

As of 7.15am, Riccarton Rd between Matipo and Clarence streets was experiencing traffic congestion, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency traffic data.

Steve Johnson’s City of Ink Tattoo Studio was opened on April 1, 2010 by Steve Johnson and his partner, Michelle Ross. Johnson, who had 39 years’ experience in tattooing at the time it opened, died the following year and the store is now run by Ross, according to the studio's Facebook page.