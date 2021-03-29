Firefighters extinguish large three-day fire in rural Canterbury

A 300-hectare blaze close to Castle Hill was reported on Friday afternoon and doubled in size over two hours.

Two helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets and firefighters on the ground have successfully extinguished a large scrub fire in Canterbury high country.

A 300-hectare blaze broke out close to Castle Hills on Friday afternoon and doubled in size over two hours.

Fire crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to dampen down hotspots and secure the blaze's perimeter after 70 per cent of the fire had already been contained, helped by Department of Conservation rangers.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 3pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said.

More than 30 firefighters and five helicopters battled the blaze throughout Sunday before crews were stood down overnight.

The vegetation fire is thought to have started near to Broken River Hut, where there is no road access.

The hut, about 10 kilometres from the road, was scorched but survived the fire.

The U-shape of the river winding around the hut helped, while helicopters continued to protect it.

“It suffered minor superficial damage, but nothing that will stop it from being used,” Norris said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Norris said the hot and dry conditions of the time of year may have contributed, although blazes of that size were uncommon, and he suggested it was lucky it had broken out in a remote area.

Wet weather is also expected to help, with MetService forecasting some showers in the Castle Hill area with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.