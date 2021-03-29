Search for overdue trampers in Arthur's Pass area under way

A search is under way to find two trampers overdue in a popular South Island alpine pass.

Police were advised the two trampers were overdue in the Arthur's Pass area on Sunday afternoon.

Police were trying to establish possible locations for the pair, a police spokesman said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen their black-coloured Volkswagen Amarok vehicle,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Trampers reminded locator beacons save lives after three rescued from two tracks

* Lost beacon activates, sparking search of bush at top of the South Island

* Tramper believed to have fallen on Canterbury's Mt Lancelot left behind by group



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote job number P045980011.

A Rescue Coordination Centre NZ spokesman said they were not notified of the search.

Last week, searchers looking for missing tramper Marni Sheppeard located human remains in the Rolleston River area, near Otira.

The remains were then taken to Christchurch for official identification.

Supplied Last week, searchers looking for missing tramper Marni Sheppeard located human remains in the Rolleston River area, near Otira. Police are yet to formerly identify the remains but believe it is Sheppeard.

Sheppeard was officially reported missing in January, however she was last heard from on November 19, 2020, when she posted a photo of herself on Twitter saying she was “off to the mountains”.