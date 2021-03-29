Person taken to hospital after house fire in Invercargill

A house was extensively damaged in a fire in Invercargill on Sunday night.

A person was taken to Southland Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in a serious house fire in Invercargill on Sunday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the alarm was raised at 10.36pm of a large fire at a house on George St, in the Invercargill suburb of Waverley.

The house was well-involved when fire crews arrived.

Five fire engines were used at the scene and firefighters had the fire out by 11pm. The house was extensively damaged, the spokesman said.

All people in the house were accounted for, but one person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters spent several hours at the scene dampened down hotspots and left about 1am.

A scene guard stayed at the house overnight.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined and a fire investigator had arrived at the scene on Monday morning.