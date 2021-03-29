Auckland woman moved to tears after roadside good Samaritan revealed as David Tua

Former boxing champion David Tua stopped to help Maza White and her son Jagger, pictured, change a tyre.

An Auckland woman was moved to tears after boxing legend David Tua and his wife stopped to help her change her tyre.

Maza White had been sitting next to her car on a Grey Lynn street on Sunday, waiting for roadside rescue to come and change a tyre for her, when one of the many vehicles driving past pulled a U-turn and rolled up.

A woman rolled down the car window and asked if White and her son were OK before she jumped out with her husband to help.

The two women got chatting while the husband got his hands dirty changing the tyre.

Once that was done, White asked for their names, so they could stay in touch.

Maza White/Supplied Tua said he stopped because it was the right thing to do.

When she looked them up, she saw a video of the man fighting Lennox Lewis, and she asked him about it.

“He just shrugged and laughed it off,” White said.

“I said ‘thank you’ and he just looked me straight in the eye and said: ‘Thank you for blessing us today’.”

It wasn’t until White spoke to one of her friends that she realised the strangers, former heavyweight boxer David Tua and his wife Helen, were a big deal.

“I had no idea who they were at all because I’m not that into sports,” White said.

She shed a few tears because she was “so moved by their kindness”.

When Stuff called Tua to ask him why he stopped when it would have been easier to drive past, he said it was because that was the way he raised.

He had been on a monthly date night with his wife, but they had decided they could forgo a little time together to help out White and her son.

“I said to my wife ‘they look like they’re in trouble’, so we turned around to help,” Tua said.

“It was the right thing to do.”

Tua was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to youth, boxing and the community.

He and his wife run a programme at their Onehunga gym where they mentor young people to help give them life skills.