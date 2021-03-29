Police confirm body found in Invercargill is Raymond Horn

Raymond Horn who is missing in Invercargill, pictured in 2013.

Police have confirmed a body found in a wooded area in Invercargill is that of missing man Raymond Horn.

The body was found by a member of the public in bushes near Bill Richardson Drive in Invercargill on Friday, March 26.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said a post mortem had confirmed it was 68-year-old Horn, who had been missing since February 15.

His death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the coroner, McCloy said.

“Hundreds of hours were dedicated to trying to find Raymond and I'd like to thank both the police staff, Search and Rescue volunteers and concerned members of the community who helped look for him.”

Police continue to provide support to Horn’s family.

Horn, a former truck driver who suffered from dementia and could not talk after having a stroke several years before, was living in the Walmsley House rest home when he walked out on the morning of February 15.

He was last seen at Queens Park about 1km away in the afternoon of February 15, with his body eventually located a further kilometre or so away in the bushes more than five weeks later.