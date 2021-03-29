Cyclists injured in Southland road race

Police were called to two incidents in which cyclists were injured on the Braxholme Makarewa Rd in Southland on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after cyclists were injured during an annual Southland time trial and road race championships at the weekend.

There were two separate incidents that happened on the Braxholme Makarewa Rd at 11.15am and 11.24am on Saturday.

The first incident at 11.15am involved a cyclist hitting a stationary car. The cyclist was taken to Southland Hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not provide extensive details of the second incident, that involved two cyclists, but confirmed one of the cyclists sustained moderate injuries and a man is expected to appear in court on April 8 on charges of dangerous driving.

Cycling Southland, the organisers of the race, declined to comment on Monday about the incident but said a statement would be provided on Tuesday.