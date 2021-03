State Highway 30 at Rotoiti was closed for hours after the crash at 4.10pm on Monday.

A person has been killed after a truck and car collided on a highway east of Rotorua, near Lake Rotoiti.

The crash happened on State Highway 30 at Rotoiti about 4.10pm on Monday, near the Hinehopu Golf Club, which is on the edge of Lake Rotoiti.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and the road is now open.

Police were unable to provide any further details at 10pm on Monday.