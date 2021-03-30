Sister vows to fulfil dream shared with her brother after his death in a Canterbury crash

Nine cars in 12 years have crashed through the fence on Barry Grives' North Canterbury property. The most recent left one man dead.

Ankita and Malaykumar Patel were inseparable growing up in India. Despite Malaykumar’s move to New Zealand, the siblings stayed in close touch. They last spoke via a video call on March 8.

Two days later, Malaykumar Patel, 33, was killed in a late-night crash on Tram Rd at West Eyreton, north of Christchurch. Ankita Patel, 31, found out she had lost her brother the next day.

“We are more than brothers and sisters,” she said.

“We are a support system to each other.”

Ankita Patel said her brother was a calm, kind person who was reserved and introverted, but would never refuse help to anyone.

She would always go to him for help when she needed it.



“He was very simple, hard-working, and a helpful person.”

Tram Rd is a notorious crash spot, with 77 recorded in the last five years by New Zealand Transport Agency, of which 13 were serious and two, including Patel's, were fatal.

Barry Grives, who owned the property where the crash happened, said it was the ninth crash there in 12 years.

The 75-year-old was the first to the scene after his wife had woken up to the sound of the car smashing through the iron fence.



He said he would never forget the sight of Malaykumar Patel’s car crashed through his fence – still revving in the dark.

Patel was later pronounced dead by emergency services.

“The amount of blood will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.

Grives had raised concerns with the Waimakariri District Council about the stretch of road by his property, citing the multiple crashes at the site.

It resulted in safety improvements last December, including widening of the road shoulder on Tram Rd, realignment of North Eyre Rd to create one intersection and installation of a planted mound to form part of the new intersection.

The safety works “were the first project out of a wider investigation into safety improvements along the entire length of Tram Rd,” council roading and transport manager Joanne McBride said.

Grives said all it had done was encouraged drivers to go faster.

“You can tell the cars are flying around the corner.”



He said a barrier would be the safest measure, but none had been installed.

The council requested an independent investigation following the fatal crash and had received the report. It was sending it onto police to determine if there were any deficiencies in the roading environment that may have contributed to the crash.

Patel’s death was the first fatality at Grives property. He wanted it to be the last.

The last time Ankita Patel saw her brother was when he left his home in India to start his new life in New Zealand.

He studied a diploma in information technology and hoped to progress in his career in IT.

“When I said goodbye to him [it was] for his new beginning in New Zealand and new journey for his life,” Patel said.

He had come to New Zealand to “make his own life better, for a better life, to grow himself”.

With the help of his friends in New Zealand, his body was returned to India, so his family could see him for the last time.



Ankita Patel said her parents were slowly accepting the loss. The funeral ceremony would finish on Wednesday.

The siblings shared a love of animals, she said, and dreamed of starting a shelter one day.

Patel works as an environmental officer for a biomedical waste treatment plant in Gujarat, but still hopes to realise their animal shelter dream.

“I’m going to complete it,” she said.

“To fulfil his dream. His and mine.”