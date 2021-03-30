'Heartbreak' as some Pike River families accept end to Govt funding of mine re-entry

The Pike River Recovery Agency team has to tunnel through a Rocsil plug to get to the top of the drift.

The families of those killed in the Pike River mining disaster have accepted “with heartbreak” the end of Government funding on the drift recovery project.

The Pike River Family Reference Group, which represents the families of 27 of the 29 killed and two survivors of the Pike River disaster, have met Pike River Recovery Agency leaders and minister responsible Andrew Little to discuss the final stages of the project. Little said last week the Government would not consider doing a risk assessment and cost analysis of recovering evidence from the mine’s main ventilation fan, which could hold clues about what caused the first explosion in the mine where the men were killed in 2010.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little said the Government was not willing to consider doing a risk assessment and cost analysis of recovering evidence from the mine’s main ventilation fan.

The families group met in private after the meeting, then issued a statement accepting the Government’s position that the drift recovery project would not be expanded.

“[The] families accept advice that going further would be a major, expensive engineering project, with complex potential safety risks, and it would be difficult to convince WorkSafe to give further exemption to mining licence,” it read.

The statement said the families would welcome police with the support of the agency, to drill additional boreholes to further their investigation of events underground to help them understand the disaster.

“Families remain hopeful that ongoing police investigation will continue to uncover important evidence, and if this happens, and further work would help achieve truth and justice, we will push further for it.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry (R) console family members at the entrance to the Pike River coal mine in 2019.

Cloe Nieper, widow of Kane Nieper who was killed in the mine, said she was at the meeting but was not asked if she accepted the Government’s position. She said there was no vote, and she was “blindsided” by the statement released by the Family Reference Group after the meeting.

Gordon Dixon, brother of Allan Dixon, said the families had been given no warning that such an important issue would be decided at the meeting. He supported calls for the Government to keep going.

He could not attend the meeting, which he thought was just a briefing from the agency and Little. A family member who attended the meeting via Zoom did not have a chance to discuss it with the wider family, he said.

“We have been sold out by the Government and by the [families group]. I want to request the minutes for the meeting. As a family we talk about these things, but we didn’t have the chance,” he said.

Family Reference Group member Rowdy Durbridge said the family members at the meeting were reluctant to accept the Government’s position.

“It wasn’t really a vote. We had to accept what they have given us. We don’t have a choice.”

Little told them it would take “tens of millions” of dollars to go further into the mine, and keeping the agency open would cost $1m a month.

Bernie Monk, who is one of four families not represented by the group, said Little had broken promises he made to the families.

Little wrote before the 2017 general election, when National was still in power that “promises to Pike families must be kept”.

“The Government claims it’s not safe to enter the drift and try to get any bodies in there out. That’s not true. Experts, both local and international, say the mine is now stable. We can get those men out, and secure evidence regarding the cause of the explosion. It can be done,” he wrote.

In a Cabinet paper when the agency was set up after the 2017 election, Little said he would report back to Cabinet on whether any further feasibility work on re-entering the mine would be needed once the drift recovery was well-advanced.

However, he ruled out doing that assessment or report to Cabinet in March 2020 due to the cost when the agency was only 315 metres up the 2.3-kilometre drift.

Monk said only 27 families were invited to the meeting with Little on Monday night.

He had advice from mining and ventilation experts that it was safe to go beyond the roof fall and recover evidence from the main ventilation fan 30m away from the top of the drift.

“I’m gutted,” Monk said.

“They used us as an election promise to get into Government. Andrew Little stood on the steps of Parliament and supported us and now this is yet another broken promise to the families and the country.”