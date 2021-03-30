Woman's abuse of neighbour may have been due to 'cultural differences' - lawyer

A woman convicted and fined for conducting a “relentless campaign” against her neighbours may have been acting in a way that reflected her cultural difference, a court has heard.

Napier woman Mary O’Neill was sentenced on Tuesday for four charges related to harassing a couple and their two young children who live next door.

The charges related to four occasions in February last year, in which O’Neill, 57, breached restraining orders to abuse and film her neighbours and their children.

The first offence occurred within hours of her leaving Hastings District Court following a two-day hearing in which she and her neighbour Peter Malcouronne were issues restraining orders following months of hostility.

The other offences occurred over the subsequent week. They involved O’Neill confronting Malcouronne's partner Nicky Spicer with a “gutteral roar of laughter”, tooting her car horn for an extended period while staring at the family, and publishing material on social media in contravention of the order.

Supplied Mary O'Neill stood for a position on Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. She was unsuccessful, but did get 4131 votes. (File pic)

At O’Neill's sentencing on Tuesday her lawyer Philip Ross told Judge Gordon Matenga that O’Neill was born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia, and had lived there during the Balkan Wars in the 1990s.

“Those things might have had unseen effects on her and certainly there is a cultural difference and in that sense it may be that relatively minor matters to Kiwis assume somewhat more significance to someone who’s not from here,” Ross said.

He said she had not offended again since those events.

Judge Matenga acknowledged that “lessons have, it seems, finally been learned”.

He read from a victim impact statement by Spicer in which she spoke of “a consistent and relentless campaign against her family”.

Spicer said O’Neill's behaviour had taken “a terrible toll” and the filming of her children had been particularly upsetting.

“She had hoped this behaviour would cease, with the making of the restraining order, but sadly not,” the judge said.

He said O’Neill's behaviour “went beyond the bounds or propriety” and while he had considered a suspended sentence, he did not feel that would be strong enough.

He fined O’Neill $1200 and ordered her to pay $520 in court costs.

Matenga told O’Neill that penalties would continue to elevate “if you do not learn from these convictions and make sure you cease and desist from behaviour that you know will cause issues”.

In July last year, O’Neill was found guilty of throwing a rock at an AA repair man fixing the family's car. She was convicted and discharged of a charge of threatening to injure.

O'Neill was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2019 Hawke's Bay Regional Council elections, but did receive 4131 votes.

A long-time member of the Alliance party, she ran for the Napier electorate seat in the 2014 and 2011. She won 59 votes in 2014, and 48 in 2011.