Laundry service for Auckland's homeless sees demand double after year of Covid

More families struggling to afford to do washing are accessing a mobile laundry service for homeless people.

Orange Sky’s van stocked with washers, dryers and a shower pitches up at spots around Auckland so people who would otherwise struggle to access hot water can get themselves and their clothes clean.

Eddie Uini heads up the New Zealand branch of Orange Sky, which started in Australia and also has a van in Wellington.

He’s seen demand for the service double since Covid kicked off. He’s also seen a change in who is using the service, with more housed families stopping by the van.

With Auckland’s homeless population concentrated in the city, shifts in the centre of town have always been busy.

But in the last year, the shifts in the suburbs have become more popular with families who may still have a roof over their heads, but are doing it tough.

Benjamin Knight/Supplied Eddie Uini, right, outside the Orange Sky van, which offers laundry and showers to people experiencing homelessness.

“To save $10 on a wash or 20 bucks on a wash and dry, it's quite useful for them,” Uini said.

A lot of people have lost hours at work, or gone from two incomes to one.

“They might never have needed to use our services before, but now they’ve been forced into that position.”

Uini’s mission to provide homeless people with the dignity of washing services started with subsidised washes at a laundromat before growing into a mobile service. The death of a local homeless man was the catalyst.

“I used to walk past him every day and I never really never took the opportunity to help him then,” he said.

The man's support worker told Uini that he’d had an infection but was too ashamed to go to the doctor because he hadn’t had a wash in so long.

“Some guys haven't had showers in literally months – three, four months.

“One guy I was talking to was like, ‘You're the first person I've spoken to in five weeks’.”

Benjamin Knight/Supplied The Orange Sky van has two washing machines, two dryers and a shower in a self-contained unit.

The people who use Orange Sky’s services are called friends. Community and conversation are just as important as soap and hot water, Uini said.

The first thing that gets set up when the van parks is six orange chairs. Friends are invited to pull up a pew and chat with volunteers.

Terry is one of the friends who has been visiting Orange Sky since it started in Auckland three years ago. He's housed now but still comes by for a yarn and a cup of tea.

The Orange Sky community is like a family, he said.

Each shift runs in partnership with another service. On Mondays, Pitt Street Methodist Church provides tea and coffee, while lots of people will head up to Everybody Eats on Karangahape Road for a meal while their wash is on.

Covid has slowed down plans to expand, but Uini said the demand is definitely there. The Auckland van is at capacity, running two or three shifts a day, and he’s keen to get another one on the streets.

He also regularly fields emails from people around the country keen to get Orange Sky in their town.

“The dream has always been that everyone that needs access to a free wash would have that. So yeah, we'd love to be in every town.”

Helen Schaufeld/Stuff Chairman Yunus Hanif at Humanity First Sunday Food Station.

Humanity First, which operates a weekly food bank out of Homai Train Station carpark in Manurewa, has also seen a change in clientele since Covid struck.

Chairman Yunus Hanif said there was a “rapid increase” in the number of families at the food bank after the first lockdown.

On Sunday morning, the large queue of people waiting for parcels was diverse in age and ethnicity.

Among them was Leah, a regular, who picks up food to deliver to her sister and neighbour.

“I have a sister who has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemo. I also have a neighbour who has a family and struggles to manoeuvre around the house.

“I bring them food from this every Sunday, and it is a massive help.”

Hanif also contacted the University of Auckland to see if any students needed help with food.

Humanity First is partnering with the University of Auckland to provide meals to students.

“The university responded saying there was a need, as some students from less fortunate backgrounds were barely making rent,” he said.

From semester two, they will be providing 50 students with free nutritious meals.