Neighbours at war: Catheter bag emptied on vegetable garden

The kaumātua flat overlooking Kāwhia Harbour was supposed to be a tranquil place to retire, but things quickly went downhill (file photo).

A kaumātua thought he was retiring to a tranquil harbourside flat, but instead faced a “three-year reign of terror and antisocial behaviour” from his neighbour.

The neighbour, referred to as R, was a long-term tenant of the kaumātua flats in Kāwhia, on Waikato’s west coast, a Tenancy Tribunal ruling says.

Once the relationship soured, R did everything from emptying a catheter bag on his neighbour’s vegetable garden to parking his vehicle and boat on the shared driveway, so close to the bedroom window that he couldn't open it.

And the Tenancy Tribunal has ordered landlord Tainui Group Holdings to pay the subject of the abuse $1670, as it didn’t do enough to make sure R’s behaviour didn’t impinge on his rights.

“[The tenant states] that he does not enjoy good health and that he planned to return to the area and spend his retirement enjoying the tranquillity and lifestyle offered by Kāwhia,” the Tenancy Tribunal decision said.

His tenancy agreement for the flat started in December 2016.

It was one of two properties on a section overlooking the nearby Kāwhia Harbour and rent was $100 a week, the tribunal decision says.

But the situation quickly deteriorated after R falsely accused the kaumātua of stealing a hose fitting, his representative Ms Seymour-Hugget said.

123rf A kaumātua’s neighbour, referred to as R, emptied a catheter bag on his vegetable garden, the Tenancy Tribunal heard.

She described a “three-year reign of terror and antisocial behaviour” by R and argued it had a significant impact on the kaumātua having the ability to enjoy the property.

The way R behaved between October 2018 and September 2019 would clearly have interfered with his neighbour’s right to reasonable peace, comfort, and privacy, the tribunal decision said.

“The conduct of R ... includes excessive noise, likely aimed at disrupting [the kaumātua]; R parking his vehicle and boat on [the kaumātua]’s property without permission, R parking his boat on the shared driveway directly outside, and so close to, [the kaumātua]’s bedroom window that he was unable to open it, R emptying the contents of a catheter bag on [the kaumātua]’s vegetable garden.”

Tainui Group Holdings has apologised to [the kaumātua], but found it difficult to balance the competing interests of the two men, the tribunal heard.

R was also a kaumātua, used a wheelchair and was a tenant of nearly 30 years.

Whatever the organisation’s decision on how to deal with R, his neighbour should be compensated if he was affected, the tribunal ruled.

123rf It was hard to balance the competing interest of the two men, who were both kaumātua, landlord Tainui Group Holdings told the tribunal.

R’s behaviour prompted a series of meetings and letters between the kaumātua and his advocates and Tainui Group Holdings or its property manager.

The landlord met with R in October 2018, raising issues including early morning power tool usage.

But that exacerbated the problem, rather than resolving it, according to the evidence.

By November 2018, an advocate “suggested the landlord take steps to remove R from his property”.

Tainui Group Holdings knew about R's ongoing behaviour, the tribunal said.

Yet there was reference to only two breach notices, and no proof they were served on R.

And it didn’t seem Tainui Group Holdings had considered offering the kaumātua somewhere else to live, ending R’s tenancy, or getting the dispute before the tribunal earlier, the decision said.

The kaumātua left the property in September 2019 and whānau members worried about his health appear to have told him not to return until the matters were resolved, the tribunal said.

He kept paying rent, but the tenancy eventually ended on February 14, 2020.

The bond – which had not been lodged – and a small rent refund appeared to have been returned, the decision said.

Tainui Group Holdings must pay the complainant $1670.44.