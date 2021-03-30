Rāhui and 'no take zone' in place to protect Bluff oysters in Foveaux Strait

Fresh Bluff oysters are in plentiful supply, but a rāhui and a Controlled Area Notice have been put in place in part of Foveaux Strait to protect the fishery from Bonamia ostreae. (file photo)

Ngāi Tahu and Biosecurity New Zealand have enacted a rāhui and a Controlled Area Notice to help protect the Foveaux Strait oyster fishery from potential spread of the parasite Bonamia ostreae, which was detected in the area last week.

The measures create a 'no-take' zone around the area where three oysters found to be infected with the parasite were sampled from.

Biosecurity New Zealand spokesperson Dr Catherine Duthie said the two controls were in force from 2pm Tuesday, for an indefinite period.

"We have partnered with Ngāi Tahu, the oyster fishing industry, and local authorities to determine whether Bonamia ostreae is elsewhere in the Strait and jointly agree the most appropriate measures to manage the situation.

"While we carry out urgent sampling and testing of oysters from a range of Foveaux Strait locations, we have jointly agreed that it is appropriate to stop people taking oysters from the affected area,” Duthie said.

Both the rāhui and the Controlled Area Notice (CAN) set out a small geographical area where people cannot fish or dredge for oysters. It is determined these activities could increase the risk of spreading any disease present in the area.

That area is a 30.9km2 area located east of Saddle Point on Stewart Island.

"These controls will not affect the availability of Bluff oysters," Duthie said.

"The Controlled Area is small and hasn't been fished in the past five years. There are plenty of oysters available from other areas to provide a plentiful supply.

"We can't stress enough that Bonamia ostreae does not affect food safety and fresh Bluff oysters are safe to eat."

Biosecurity NZ is testing some oyster samples that have already been taken as part of a separate surveillance programme that is run for the different type of Bonamia already present in the area.

"We're committed to working with our industry and iwi partners on this uncertain situation. We understand this may be stressful for those who derive their income from the fishery and the communities who value the taonga."

If people need support at this time, they can contact Fisher Support Services on 0800 23 74 38 anytime between 7am to 10pm.