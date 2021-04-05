Private school fears students 'could be a target' if rehab facility approved

Corrections' proposal to put an offenders' rehab facility on Bristol St in St Albans, Christchurch, has nearby residents worried and scared. (Video first published February 2021).

A private school and a local marae both within 500 metres of a proposed rehabilitation facility in Christchurch have joined scores of residents to oppose it.

But three psychologists have thrown their support behind the programme.

The divide has been revealed in the now-released submissions on a resource consent application for the facility Corrections wants to establish at 14 Bristol St, St Albans.

Of the 187 submissions, 19 are in favour (about 10 per cent), while the rest are against. An independent commissioner will decide whether to grant the consent.

Corrections said the property would be home to an anti-violence programme, hosting 16 men, identified as having a further risk of serious reoffending, for 14 to 16 weeks.

The men would be electronically monitored, watched by security cameras, and supervised by Corrections staff.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The property is among mostly medium-density housing. It was previously used as a care home for people with cerebral palsy.

But residents who live near to the property fear for their safety – a clear theme that emerged in the submissions.

A lawyer filed 11 submissions on behalf of residents who were against the programme but were too afraid to be identified.

Wendy McPhail​, a spokeswoman for St Margaret’s College, said in a submission the programme would raise anxiety and affect the mental health of boarding students living on campus.

“Students and teachers feel like they could be a target for offenders because of the perceived affluence of students at a private school,” she said.

Rehua Marae, which is about 200m away, also submitted against the programme.

David Ormsby, chairman of the trust running the marae, said it opposed the facility on several grounds, including the lack of a relationship with Corrections, a need to protect whānau, and a concern schools or other institutions would stop using the marae.

“We are a significant stakeholder in this community, we are not going away and have no option to relocate elsewhere if we do not support programmes such at this,” he said.

A society formed by Bristol St residents also filed a submission against the programme, citing concern for the safety of themselves and their families.

Steven Walton/Stuff Baden Ewart, Lucy Cross and Huia Lambie – residents who all live near the property where the programme is planned – say it would make them feel unsafe.

Corrections previously said public safety was its top priority.

An independent assessment of the programme’s social impacts found it would have a “very low negative impact on physical safety”.

A similar rehab programme has operated in Hamilton for 10 years and in the past five years, there were nine times a participant left without permission but they had no interaction with the public.

Three clinical psychologists said in submissions that they supported the proposed Bristol St programme.

Dr Fran Vertue, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Christchurch, said community-based programmes would “inspire hope for the future for residents”.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff Inside the kitchen of the Hamilton Tai Aroha programme in 2015. The proposed programme in Christchurch is based on Tai Aroha.

“I have seen the need for intensive wrap-around support for the people with a high level of personal and social problems,” she said, referencing her time at the Canterbury violent offending special treatment unit.

Dr Sarah Christofferson​, director of the clinical psychologist training programme at Canterbury University, said the proposed programme was "soundly based" on international rehailitative principles.

The programme was needed and would bring “important benefits to the wider New Zealand/Aotearoa community”, she said.

Randolph Grace, a professor of psychology at Canterbury University, said there was an urgent need for a programme like Bristol St.

“If the Bristol St facility is not available ... the risk of reoffending for these men will be greater and public safety compromised,” he said.

Corrections will start the programme in March 2022 if the resource consent is approved.