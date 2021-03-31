Westpac Winton closes, bank manager retires with endless memories

It was a sad day for staff and customers when Westpac Winton closed permanently on Wednesday.

Within minutes of farewelling the last customer, Doreen McNaught suddenly felt the significance of Westpac Winton closing.

“I was a bit shaky at the knees before ... I thought, ‘oh my goodness, this is it’,” the bank manager said.

“It was after I closed, went back to do the banking and I said to the girls [colleagues], ‘oh gosh, has this just hit me or not’.”

The bank closing permanently on Wednesday also brought to an end McNaught’s 47 years in banking. She is now retiring.

McNaught has been employed by Westpac for 23 years. The building its Winton branch had operated from had provided employment in the banking industry to McNaught for 43 ½ years.

In a Westpac NZ statement, communications manager Will Hine says: “Over-the-counter transactions in branches have fallen by 36 per cent in Winton in the past year and have fallen 65 per cent nationally in the past four years.

“There are now 100 log-ins to online banking for each transaction in a branch and Covid-19 has only accelerated these trends.

“We've been working with affected staff around redeployment options in the region.”

Westpac worked with SeniorNet to offer free face-to-face workshops and online seminars to teach older New Zealanders about digital banking and staying safe online, Hine said.

McNaught formed friendships with many customers and work colleagues over the years, she said.

“There's some amazing people out there, and I’ve loved helping them with their banking needs.”

Customer Jocelyn Hamilton said in the short term, she would do more online banking but would probably return to over-the-counter transactions with another bank in the future.

“It’s very sad [Westpac Winton closing] ... quite a number of people I’ve spoken to haven’t got electronic devices to do it [online banking].

“You get very familiar with local tellers ... they’re very friendly, and I think that will be missed greatly too.”

Caltex Winton owner Steven McDowall was the last customer.

“It's a big shame. I’ve been banking here for all my life and so have my mum and dad ... it closing is a big blow to us,” he said.

A lot of McDowall's customers paid by cash, and he was thinking of using a security company to take that money to a bank in Invercargill.

Meanwhile, Paper Plus Winton owner Lisa Hay said the Kiwi Bank branch she operated out of the building had fielded many inquiries about its services and some people had opened accounts since Westpac announced in February it was closing in the town.

“It’s sad for the town [losing Westpac],” Hay said.

“[At Kiwi Bank Winton] we’re a transactional bank, your everyday banking is what we do.”

Her staff are helping customers to learn about online banking.

Winton businesswomen Maria Scammell and Kerry Phillips are disappointed with Westpac's decision to close in the town and BNZ’s plans to shut its Winton branch later this year.

“This is the trend with small towns ... a lot of these services are going online and the transition is not easy [for some people],” Phillips said.

“Change is hard for all of us, particularly for elderly people.”