South Wairarapa draft spatial plan: Growth could see new town around Woodside station

Woodside train station, 3.5 kilometres from Greytown, may be the centre of its own little town in 20 years’ time.

As South Wairarapa’s population continues to grow, a new plan lays out where more housing can be built, including a potential new village near Greytown.

With developers champing at the bit for more land, and infrastructure creaking under the weight of the current population, South Wairarapa’s spatial plan could not come soon enough.

The draft plan released last week showed possible rezoning options from rural to residential southwest of Martinborough, and the possibility for a small village around Woodside Station near Greytown.

Supplied The South Wairarapa District Council's draft spatial plan outlines potential areas for growth in Greytown. The dotted circle to the top left shows the area that could be developed as residential in 20-plus years.

South Wairarapa mayor Alex Beijen​ said the spatial plan was essential because “growth for growth’s sake was the etymology of cancer”.

“There were a lot of factors that we had to put into deciding what that map looked like: transport routes, quality of soils, key attributes of the town you don’t want to ruin through more housing ...”

The population of the district was expected to increase 26 per cent from 11,510 to 14,480 in the next 30 years.

The plan proposed “a small, new town or transit-orientated development around the existing Woodside Station”, which could also allow for higher density housing.

Beijen said that was a longer-term option for 20-plus years in the future but it made sense in terms of development options around transport.

“What we have got there is a transport node, that is, a train station, with no houses around it.

“Whilst there may not be any infrastructure around there, it certainly ticks a lot of boxes for a climate-change growth area because by then it will have electric train access to people’s work.”

Property affordability was expected to be a major issue in the near and medium term throughout the district. Featherston’s median house price had risen more than 500 per cent in the past two decades.

supplied The South Wairarapa District Council's draft spatial plan outlines potential areas for growth in Featherston.

The plan identified blocks of land on four sides of Featherston that could potentially be opened up for more residential housing.

Wairarapa Master Builders president Paul Southey​, of Greytown, said the building industry had been involved in the development process of the plan and he stressed the need for the council to free up land.

“We need to move faster with the plan as our towns don't have new subdivisions available. The lack of subdivisions and lack of new builds will affect the rental market, investor market and first-home buyers.”

supplied The South Wairarapa District Council's draft spatial plan outlines potential areas for growth in Martinborough.

The plan for Martinborough outlined areas on the west, south and southeast of the town that could be developed for residential housing of varying density.

South Wairarapa’s draft spatial plan was influenced by the draft Wellington Regional Growth Framework and both plans are going through consultation.

After the spatial plan is adopted, the council could move to amend the district plan to enable zone changes within one to three years.

The spatial plan’s vision for South Wairarapa’s future was: “The best of country living with the community at the heart of everything we do.”

To submit on the spatial plan, visit the website swdc.govt.nz for more details.