Interest in tracker devices spike following search for Raymond Horn

Raymond Horn, pictured in 2013, who had dementia went missing in Invercargill on February 15.

The recent search for Raymond Horn has resulted in an increased public interest in tracking devices which are worn by vulnerable people at risk of going missing.

Johnny Franklin, volunteer resilience advisor for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, said the Southland search and rescue team had received increased interest in WanderSearch in Invercargill.

WanderSearch was a nationwide programme facilitated by Land Search and Rescue which enabled people living in the community, who were at risk of going missing, to continue living active lifestyles.

The WanderSearch system provided at-risk people with a small radio frequency device to wear that could be found by police and trained volunteers using specialised equipment.

However, the demand for WanderSearch had caused a capability gap for the Southland Search and Rescue team and it was looking for more volunteers to assist with the administration of the “vital” service.

Horn, who had dementia, went missing on February 15 after walking out of his Walmsley House rest home.

Extensive searches failed to find him alive, but a member of the public located his body in a wooded area of Invercargill, about 3km from the rest home, more than five weeks after he went missing.

Paul Rogers, a Land Search and Rescue support officer in the southern region, said he believed Horn would have been found alive if he had been wearing one of the devices.

“When they realised he wasn’t home for lunch, he would have been home for dinner.”

The public needed to know the devices were available for vulnerable members of the community, Rogers said.

However, volunteers were needed to help the Southland Land Search and Rescue team administer the devices in the community.

The volunteers task would be to liaise with the families or care homes who looked after the vulnerable people, and ensure their tracker devices received ongoing maintenance, regular checks and battery replacements.

There are currently 16 people in the Invercargill community with the devices and the number is expected to increase, given the ageing population.

“We could really use a volunteer, not necessarily to down tools and go on a search, but to look after the maintenance and care of the devices.”