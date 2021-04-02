Police officer 'crossed the line' when he shoved over man in the street

A police officer called a woman "skanky" before pushing a man to the ground after a late-night altercation with students in Christchurch.

A Christchurch police officer “crossed the line” when he pushed to the ground a man who swore at him during a late-night altercation.

Police were called to a party attended by about 200 people at a property on Waimairi Rd in Ilam just after 11pm on Thursday.

Footage of the incident, which has been circulating on social media including pages linked to University of Canterbury students, shows three people yelling at the officer.

SUPPLIED The officer pushed the man to the ground and points at him saying: âYou were told to go home, now go homeâ.

Before turning away to leave, the officer says to one of the women: “I’m sure he’s really proud of having a skanky daughter.”

READ MORE:

* Teenager charged after allegedly stabbing police officer during call to family harm incident

* Police officer stabbed in car while attending family harm incident in Canterbury

* Pregnant woman forced to ground, knelt on by US police

* Canterbury Police arrest nine in raids on gangs using helicopter



The group tell the officer to “f... off”, another woman says “she’s not skanky” before one of the men says: “F... off c..., don’t f...ing call my missus skanky.”

The officer then walks up to the man, pushes him to the ground, and points at him saying: “You were told to go home, now go home.”

The video garnered more than 700 reactions, 500 comments and 20 shares in just 11 hours on one Facebook page.

A formal complaint has been made about the officer’s actions and an investigation is now under way.

Alden Williams/Stuff Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price says a formal complaint had been made about the officer’s actions and an investigation is under way. (File photo)

A University of Canterbury student, who flats on Waimairi Rd near the property in question, witnessed the incident caught on film.

The students had been drinking through most of the evening, he said. About 50 or so spilled out on to the street about 9pm and about 15 police officers were sent to “displace” the crowd.

“They were being rowdy and what-not. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.”

The student said police formed a wall and began dispersing the students, sending some running, while others were being “disobedient” and refusing to leave.

He said some students tried to hide from the police in his yard and when he and flatmates told them to leave they were “lippy” and “a little bit aggressive”.

“The students were not in a good mindset to deal with the police ... tensions were quite high.”

The situation was handled poorly from both sides, he said.

“The police are there to keep order and to protect and I feel they did that up until a point, and then they crossed the line.

“I feel bad that the policeman felt he needed to push that student, but the students were antagonising for a long period before that.

“I know it doesn’t make it right – it was wrong, he was drunk and it was on concrete ... he could’ve hit his head and he could’ve been a lot worse.”

The student said in the three years he had lived on the street there had been other parties at the flat, but never anything that escalated to the extent of Thursday’s event.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price told Stuff police were aware of the video.

“NZ Police have high expectations of all our staff that they will exemplify police core values in every interaction with the public.

“We have zero tolerance for unjustified violence in our communities. Any behaviour that does not meet the standards expected of a police officer in this regard is unacceptable and will be investigated.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff University of Canterbury acting executive director of student services Paul O’Flaherty says he is “extremely concerned” with the officer's actions. (File photo).

University of Canterbury acting executive director of student services Paul O’Flaherty said he was “extremely concerned” by the officer's actions.

The university was working with the University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) to support those involved and encouraged any witnesses to contact the police, he said.

“The University of Canterbury does not condone any actions that harm the wellbeing of our students. As this is now a police matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage.”

UCSA president Kim Fowler said the association was aware of the video and hoped those involved are OK.

“We encourage those involved to contact the police. In situations like these, our advocacy and welfare team is to help support UC students through the process if required.”