Climate strikers to pick up where they left off after Covid stopped 2020 gatherings

Climate strikers will take to the streets this week with fresh vigour after last year's demonstrations were cancelled by Covid-19.

Free from public health restrictions, students around the country will drop their pens on Friday, April 9 to join School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) rallies calling for fast and effective action on climate change.

While the coronavirus stopped protestors from gathering last year, SS4C spokesman and organiser of the Waitaki demonstration Ethan Reille, 16, said the pandemic showed how much of a difference a concerted collective action could make.

“[Why can’t we] respond to this climate emergency, in the same way that we responded to Covid-19?

“Why can’t we direct such a ‘can do’ attitude towards this crisis?”

He said New Zealanders were in a privileged position to be able to strike while other parts of the world were still under Covid-related restrictions. He said the opportunity should be taken to keep pressure on the Government, and continue calling for change.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ethan Reille, 16, wants Kiwis to send a loud and clear message to the government about climate action.

Eleven official rallies were scheduled, but Reille said he would not be surprised if there were more.

SS4C is calling on the Government to phase out and prohibit fossil fuels, decrease agriculture emissions, and invest in a completely renewable energy based economy and climate change education.

It also wants the Government to commit to retraining or up-skilling workers in unsustainable industries, and consider how it can help New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours, who are bearing the brunt of the adverse effects of climate change.

“Everyone has their part to play, from local councils to businesses, but we need the Government's direction and support to truly turn clean and green,” Reille said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In 2019 a crowd of 40,000 marched from School Strike 4 Climate march from Civic Square to Parliament, Wellington.

In 2019 an estimated 170,000 New Zealanders turned out for the student-led demonstrations – among the largest protests ever seen in this country.

However, last year Covid-19 restrictions prevented strikers from gathering. Instead, hundreds made use of chalk, signs and social media to spread their message.

Organised School Strike 4 Climate demonstrations will take place in Dunedin, Waitaki, Christchurch, Wellington, Kāpiti, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Whakatane, Tauranga, Thames and Auckland on April 9. See here to find your closest march.