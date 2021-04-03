Charges dropped against deportee who escaped police custody in Auckland

The 39-year-old migrant construction worker escaped from police custody on the way to being deported on Thursday evening. (File photo)

Charges have been dropped against a Chinese worker who escaped from police custody on the way to being deported on Thursday night, said the worker’s lawyer Matt Robson.

The 39-year-old man is among the 10 workers facing deportation after an Immigration New Zealand operation (INZ) on March 23 found them working illegally on construction sites in Auckland.

Stuff understands seven from this group are still held in Auckland's Mt Eden Prison under warrants of commitment.

This is despite calls from Unite Union, Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March and Matt Robson for Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to halt deportation and investigate the exploitative circumstances of the workers’ employment.

READ MORE:

* Green MP urges Immigration Minister to halt deportation of 10 illegal workers

* Illegal workers facing deportation say they weren't given chance to contact lawyers

* Ten construction workers still in police custody, most set to be deported next month



A police charging document, sighted by Stuff, confirm that the man escaped from custody on his way to being deported to China on Thursday evening. It said due to the demeanour and background of the man, he was not handcuffed and had opened the vehicle door to escape.

It said the defendant said he wanted to collect some money owed to him as the reason for escaping.

The man handed himself into the Auckland City Police Station on Friday morning where he was taken into custody.

After charges were dropped, he is now back in remand under custody, police confirm.

DAVID WHITE AND JASON DORDAY/STUFF Chinese migrant construction workers tell harrowing stories of being overworked and underpaid.

Robson, who was ready to argue for bail for the man at the court this morning, said a phone call to the prosecutor before the hearing led to the charges being dropped.

“It totally confused the courts,” he said.

Robson said the prosecutor would not confirm if the decision came from the Minster of Immigration Kris Faafoi, but told him “we have to make our own decisions”.

Robson said the given the seriousness of the decision, “it can only come up from high up” and believes the order came from the minister.

Peter Stevens, press secretary of Kris Faafoi, did not answer Stuff’s questions on whether the decision to drop charges came from the minister. He referred Stuff to INZ.

“As the minister has said in relation to this case, ministers do not get involved in enforcement-related decisions,” Stevens said.

INZ has also been approached for comment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi. (File photo)

Robson said the worker was in a very “despondent” state this morning

“He followed his instincts, got out of the car, started walking, [and] wanted to get back his property and money owed [in wages],” he said.

Robson said despite that the hearing was discontinued, the worker still asked to address the court and asked to be able to stay in New Zealand, so he could recover the large sums he paid to get here.

He said the worker’s situation, along with the others awaiting deportation, “meet(s) all the definitions of being exploited”

Both Robson and Unite Union had advocated for the Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi and the Associate Minister of Immigration Phil Twyford to call for the release of the nine workers into the care of Unite Union.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Green MP Ricardo Menendez-March wrote to Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi on Thursday to stop the deportation of the ten workers.

The workers held at Mt Eden Prison earlier told Stuff they each paid between $10,000 and $30,000 each through a Chinese agent to obtain visitors’ visas.

They said they were paid in cash in New Zealand with no contracts. Their hourly rates ranging from $20 to $26. One worker said he earned just $8-$10 per an hour.

On Thursday, Ricardo Menéndez March had written an urgent letter to Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi, calling on him to stop the deportation.

The letter asked Faafoi to hold fire “until a thorough investigation into potential migrant exploitation has been undertaken”.

But Faafoi said the investigation into potential exploitation can be carried out “without the need for the men to remain in New Zealand”.