Several arrests made after mass dirt bike ride in Auckland

Police impound dirt bikes in Counties Manukau following an increase in incidents. (File image)

Several arrests have been made following a mass ride event in Auckland where a large group of dirt bikes and other vehicles were involved.

Counties Manukau road policing manager, Inspector Kay Lane, said police responded to a number of calls on Saturday.

Six people were arrested, and 10 bikes were seized and impounded. A number of infringements were issues.

Lane said further action was likely against those involved, and a number of enquiries were ongoing, with CCTV footage to review.

“These riders showed a complete disregard for other motorists and placed themselves and others at risk,” Lane said.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience, and we want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate offending on our roads.”

Lane said police would continue to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads would be investigated, with follow-up action taken.

Police enquiries also continue in relation to the Waitangi Day bike ride, in identifying and taking follow-up action against those identified.