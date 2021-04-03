Three Lotto winners land $333,333 in Saturday's first division

Saturday's winning tickets were sold at Wanaka New World and on MyLotto to players from Waikato and Whanganui. (File photo)

Three Lotto players will be having an extra special Easter weekend after each winning $333,333 in first division in Saturday’s live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Wanaka New World and on MyLotto to players from Waikato and Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 10 Kiwis won $10,000 each through a Keno promotion.

The winning vouchers came from Auckland’s Mountain Road Pricecutter, Bin Inn Hamilton East, Greenmeadows Pharmacy in Napier, Lower Hutt’s Avalon Mini Mart and Countdown Invercargill.

Two other winners were MyLotto players in Waikato, as well as one in Bay of Plenty, Lower Hutt, and Marlborough.