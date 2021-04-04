Firefighters respond to multiple fires in the south as winds hamper efforts

Strong winds are hampering the efforts of firefighters who are at several blazes in the south on Sunday.

Fire crews are responding to several rural blazes in Southland, Otago and South Canterbury on Sunday, with strong winds preventing helicopters from being used in most areas.

A Fire and Emergency on-call commander, Keith McIntosh, said resources were stretched due to the large number of callouts.

At one stage during the afternoon 37 fire appliances and tankers were involved across the region.

Crews were fighting three separate fires in Southland at 2.30pm, two within 5km of each other in the Waimea Valley, and another near Dacre.

Assistant area commander Deane Chalmers said the first fire in the Waimea Valley was reported as a hedge fire at 8am and because of the wind it rapidly spread 400m along the roadside to a haybarn and deer yards.

Due to the “determined efforts of firefighters”, the house on the farm was protected.

He understood power lines arcing together had caused the fire.

By 2pm the site was dampened down and crews were deployed to the second fire about 5km away.

It had started in a forestry slash and was moving uphill towards a forestry plantation, but crews had contained the fire within a cordon.

The fire near Dacre, reported after 1pm, had burned a hedge and haybales, with crews from Invercargill, Edendale and Wyndham at the scene.

Near Owaka, two helicopters and four ground crews were fighting a fire which had reignited from a previous rural burnoff.

And near Waikouaiti, in east Otago, fire crews were working to protect a house after two workshops were destroyed by a fire which had begun in a line of trees.

In Canterbury, near Fairlie, the occupants of three properties were being prepared to evacuate as firefighters battled a blaze in a forestry plantation, which started around midday. More resources were on the way.