Person suffers serious injuries after stabbing at Christchurch property

One person was seriously injured following an incident at a Briggs Rd, Christchurch, property on Sunday.

A man is in hospital in a serious condition following a stabbing at a Christchurch property.

Police were called to an address on Briggs Rd, Mairehau, about 3.30am on Sunday.

Stuff understands police found the man with several stab wounds. It's unclear how he received the injuries. A scene examination is under way.

“A person had received injuries and was taken to hospital in a serious condition," a police spokeswoman said.

“An investigation is under way, and police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.”