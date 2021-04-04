Wellington's St Gerard's Church to close over 'safety concerns', fate of earthquake-prone buildings undecided

St Gerard’s Church in Wellington will close after it failed to raise enough funds to strengthen the building, which is vulnerable to earthquake damage.

After 113 years, St Gerard's Church – a familiar sight on Wellington's skyline – will hold its final mass at the end of May as it closes over “safety concerns” but the fate of the buildings remains unclear.

Sitting above Oriental Bay, the St Gerard’s monastery and church buildings are heritage-listed. Owned by the International Catholic Programme of Evangelisation (ICPE), the buildings are rated at 25 per cent of the New Zealand building standard. Anything below 34 per cent is considered earthquake-prone.

Its owners had tried to raise funds to get the buildings up to code but, by July 2020, had only raised $42,000 of the $11 million needed. It is understood the cost is now $13m.

In a statement seen by Stuff about its last mass, ICPE Mission New Zealand director Silvana Abela​ said the church would be closing because of safety concerns.

Its last service after 113 years, would be held on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, and would be celebrated by the Catholic Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew​.

The buildings were “yellow-stickered” after the Christchurch earthquakes and although the monastery was built with some reinforcement following the Napier earthquake, the church did not have this.

“A substantial sum of money was needed for the earthquake-strengthening of both buildings and several attempts to find such sums had failed,” Abela said in the statement.

Abela said the Covid-19 pandemic meant 2021 was the second year running ICPE's School of Mission could not take place, with overseas missionaries and students unable to attend.

“At the same time, the reality of a large building that needs serious earthquake strengthening has led the ICPE Mission to rethink our long-term presence in Wellington and look at new ways of being Christ's presence in the city.”

“ICPE Mission have made this difficult decision in consultation with the Archdiocese of Wellington to close St Gerard's Church because of safety concerns,” the statement said.

“Both buildings have category 1 Heritage New Zealand ratings. The ICPE Mission has yet to decide their future.”

Wellington city councillor Iona Pannett​, who holds the council’s heritage building resilience portfolio, said it would be a sad day for the community and for the mission, who made the place their home.

The council had given ICPE money for strengthening seismic design previously, she said.

Strengthening was difficult for many owners of earthquake-prone properties who were finding it expensive, she said.

“I love the building, it adds something to Wellington, and the council has supported them but that is not going to be enough,” Pannett said. She thought costs to strengthen the buildings would likely go above $13m.

Pannett suggested potentially deconsecrating the church for events like weddings and funerals, and it could also be appropriate for housing.

Wellington city councillor Nicola Young​, who has family ties to the church, said St Gerard's Church was a significant part of Wellington's landscape.

“I am relieved the owners are being realistic because it will cost millions to strengthen both buildings – it is a huge seismic issue,” Young said.

She wanted to see the buildings saved and hoped they could be repurposed into apartments or a hotel.

“It could be a brilliant repurposing project but it is a big project.”

Historic Places Wellington chairwoman Felicity Wong​ said it was trying times for Wellington-built heritage.

St Gerard’s Church had a special place in Wellington's landscape and it was an important heritage building, Wong said.

“The ICPE have looked after that building, and have made it open and welcoming to the people of Wellington.”

St Gerard’s is not the only church in Wellington that has had to contend with earthquake strengthening costs.

The St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Boulcott St reopened in 2017 after a $9.3m upgrade to fix 10 columns, nine portals and the roof.