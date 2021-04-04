Two people hospitalised after fight at Queenstown bar

Police attended an incident at The World Bar on Church St in Queenstown about 9.15pm on Saturday.

Two people have been hospitalised after an altercation at a bar in central Queenstown.

Police said they attended a “disorder” incident at The World Bar on Church St about 9.15pm on Saturday.

Two people ended up in hospital – one with head injuries, the other with facial injuries.

Police are seeking anyone who may have seen what happened, and also recorded it, to come forward.

A witness told Stuff he was walking past the bar with his partner when he saw glasses being thrown by patrons.

They backed away when they saw an "aggressive” brawl taking place, involving at least 10 people.

Punches were being thrown, including to those prone on the ground, he said.

The witness said the assailants ran off when someone told them the police were coming.

Anyone with footage can email it to psz084@police.govt.nz.

The World Bar declined to comment.