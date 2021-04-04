Golf Croquet's rising stars on the ball in Nelson

Nelson's Mikey Lauer(pictured) took on Logan McCorkindale of South Canterbury in singles action at the New Zealand Under 21 Golf Croquet Championships at Nelson Hinemoa Croquet Club over Easter.

Many Kiwi teenagers’ hoop dreams involve a net and NBA aspirations.

Others, like the talented group who descended on Nelson over Easter, are more inclined to seize their chance for glory with the swing of a mallet.

Nelson Hinemoa Croquet Club hosted the New Zealand Under 21 Golf Croquet Championship over Easter weekend.

This is the fifth national under 21 tournament but was understood to be the first held in Nelson, with defending champion Edmund Fordyce​seeking a third individual title.

The South Cantabrian is a world champion at Under 21 level and a member of the New Zealand foursome that emerged victorious from the Golf Croquet Teams World Championship held in Nelson in early 2020.

Tournament manager Annie Henry said hosting major croquet events at Nelson was a big deal not only for the club but for local players.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Twenty competitors from around the country are in Nelson for the New Zealand Under 21 Golf Croquet Championships at Nelson Hinemoa Croquet Club over Easter.

The tournament kicked off on Friday with two days of doubles competition, before the singles matches commenced on Sunday morning.

The top two players in each of the four blocks progress to the knockout rounds, with the final scheduled to be a best-of-five match.

The doubles final was an all-South Canterbury affair, with Edmund Fordyce and Chris Spittal beating Logan McCorkindale and Kaleb Small 2-7, 7-6, 7-5.

Of the 20 competitors playing in Nelson, four are women playing in the same category as their male counterparts, with Nelson represented by Vienna van Heeswyck and Michael Lauer.

Lauer’s interest in the sport began with a visit to the Nelson Hinemoa Club while a pupil at Nelson College Preparatory School.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Nelson's Mikey Lauer(right) plays Logan McCorkindale (left) of South Canterbury in singles action, a match won by McCorkindale two games to one.

Now deputy head boy and in his final year at Nelson College, Lauer has made New Zealand age group and Under 21 teams and earlier this year was picked as Victor Sports’ first croquet athlete sponsorship.

Naturally, he planned to continue his mallet endeavours once he leaves school.

His singles campaign started well with a 7-6, 7-4 win over Wellington’s Nathan Bullen, before narrowly losing to Logan McCorkindale 5-7, 2-7, 7-4.

NZ Youth representative Van Heeswyck encountered strong opposition in her first two of block fixtures, going down to Kaleb Small and Josh Winter.

The object of Golf Croquet is for each side to cause either ball of its side to run hoops in a specified order.

Players follow a colour ball sequence of blue, red, black and yellow and a point is scored for the side whose ball first runs the hoop in order.

There is little margin for error with a 1/64 of an inch hoop clearance allowed for the ball to pass through.

The winner is decided by the best of three 13 point games.

The tournament continues until Tuesday. Full results can be found here.