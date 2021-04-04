Traffic at a crawl as thousands head to Easter Fair

Lines of traffic stretched back to Appleby on Sunday morning as traffic backs up due to the Māpua Easter Fair.

Those attending the popular annual Māpua Easter Fair faced a slow journey to the coastal village with the lines of traffic stretching back around 10 kilometres on Sunday morning.

Nelson Police reported on State Highway 60 between Mapua and Appleby, south-west of Nelson was “packed” at around 11.30am and advised motorists to “expect it to be slow-going, have patience, or leave the car at home if you can.”

Some of those caught in the traffic have reported the queue stretching back as far as the Appleby River bridge, about 11km from the Māpua Domain venue of the fair.

The annual fair is a popular event at Easter and traffic and parking can be problematic due to the numbers attending.