Wellington Easter traffic: State Highway 2 reopened after wind flips caravan onto road

Wind flipped a caravan onto State Highway 2 north of Wellington on the Remutaka Hill Rd, as Easter holidaymakers headed home to the capital.

Police were called to a crash involving a ute towing a caravan on the highway at 4.43pm on Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Purdom​ said the caravan was on its side in the westbound lane, on the Upper Hutt side of the summit.

“It looks like maybe the wind has caught the caravan.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet posted at 5.30pm that the crash was partially blocking the road, but by 6.25pm the road was clear.