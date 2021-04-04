Woman reported missing after boarding Interislander Ferry found 'safe and well'

Sarah Parker, 42, was reported missing after boarding the Interislander Ferry. She has since been found safe and well.

A woman reported missing after boarding an Interislander Ferry has been found.

Police said in a statement issued at about 7.30pm on Sunday that they had serious concerns for the welfare of Sarah Parker, 42, who was last seen travelling on the Interislander Ferry from Picton to Wellington on Friday. Her family reported her disappearance to the police.

However, a hour later, police issued another statement saying she had been located “safe and well”.