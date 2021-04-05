Easter Weekend traffic: Crash south of Auckland causing delays as long weekend ends

A crash on State Highway 1 between Bombay and Ramarama is causing delays for those heading back into Auckland on Easter Monday.

Traffic on State Highway 1 both north and south of the city was expected to stay busy until the evening, after holidaymakers made the most of being able to get away at Easter after lockdown halted travel in 2020.

The right northbound lane of SH1 was blocked for about an hour on Monday evening, due to a crash. While it had been fully cleared by 8.40pm, Google Maps traffic data indicated a near 30-minute delay.

Hannah Drake/Supplied Kaiwaka resident Hannah Drake says the traffic, southbound on SH1, has been crawling or stopped all day on Easter Monday.

Earlier, in Northland, southbound traffic on SH1 is badly congested at Kaiwaka, a bottleneck not previously identified by Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Resident Hannah Drake, who lives just north of Kaiwaka, said she could see the traffic crawling and stopping.

Other motorists earlier reported bumper-to-bumper from Kaiwaka to the Brynderwyns, a distance of more than 20 kilometres.

The heavy traffic added nearly an hour to the usual 90-minute journey from Kaiwaka to central Auckland, as it is now taking two hours and 20 minutes, Google Maps said.

The SH1 queues are also adding congestion on feeder roads, with the 20-minute journey from popular holiday spot Matakana to Warkworth now taking an hour.

Waka Kotahi said traffic between Wellsford and Puhoi would be heaviest until 4.30pm, with congestion not expected to ease until after 6pm.

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic is very heavy both north and south of Auckland, as holidaymakers return to the city.

Waka Kotahi expected SH1 northbound to be crawling between Bombay and Manukau until 2pm, with congestion not expected to ease fully until 5pm.

“Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider travelling outside this period,” Waka Kotahi said.

“Please drive to the conditions.”

This sentiment is supported by Counties Manukau police, who warned of the traffic in a social media message.

“Be patient and leave the phone alone,” the message said.

The Easter Weekend road toll has hit seven after crashes in Waikato, Hauraki, Bay of Plenty, Ōtaki, Wellington, and the Far North.

The official Easter holiday period for 2021 runs from 4pm on Thursday, April 1, until 6am on Tuesday.