Wellington Easter traffic: Highways busy as holidaymakers head home

Queues are building at Melling, on State Highway 2, north of Wellington.

Traffic on highways around the Wellington region is building as Easter holidaymakers head home to the capital.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency traffic cameras showed State Highway 1 was already busy between Ōtaki and Peka Peka heading south about midday on Easter Monday.

Waka Kotahi expected traffic to be heavy here until 6.15pm, with queues likely to build back to Manakau, in Horowhenua.

At 2pm, a congestion warning was issued for the section of SH1 heading south between Ohau and Ōtaki.

READ MORE:

* One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Northland, bringing Easter road toll to 7

* Easter road toll already among worst in 10 years

* Easter weekend traffic: Queues expected in Auckland's north and south



Traffic on SH2 was also busy around the Melling link. Waka Kotahi was predicting that route would get even busier over the next few hours.

Roads in Hawke's Bay were mostly quiet on Monday morning. However, SH5 was expected to get busy at Te Pohue, north of Napier, eastbound, between 2.15pm and 5pm.

Waka Kotahi urged drivers to allow for extra time and to travel outside of peak hours if possible.

A strong wind warning remains in place for SH2 on the Remutaka Hill Rd in exposed places between Featherston and Kaitoke.

On Sunday afternoon, a caravan flipped on SH2 at Remutaka Hill, partly blocking the road.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Purdom​ said the caravan was on its side in the westbound lane, on the Upper Hutt side of the summit.

“It looks like maybe the wind has caught the caravan,” she said.

The crash was cleared off the road by 6.25pm.

The official Easter holiday period for 2021 began at 4pm on Thursday and will end at 6am on Tuesday, April 6.

The road death toll for the long weekend stands at seven.

Two of the fatalities happened on Wellington roads. On Saturday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus in central Wellington. A driver was also killed when their vehicle hit a power pole near Ōtaki.

Caroline Perry, from road safety charity Brake, said every death on the road was a tragedy and every injury had consequences.

“The only acceptable number of deaths is zero,” Perry said.