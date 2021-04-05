Southland Sharks sign 6'8 American power forward for new season

American import Josh Cunningham has been signed by the Southland Sharks for the upcoming NBL season.

The Southland Sharks have signed an American power forward who will bring some toughness to the team for the upcoming New Zealand NBL season, the coach says.

Josh Cunningham, who is 6’8 tall and 110kg, replaces fellow American Daniel Alexander on the team’s 2021 roster after Alexander recently advised the team he was unable to travel to New Zealand due to family circumstances.

Sharks general manager Jill Bolger said she supported Alexander’s decision, and to get someone of Cunningham’s calibre and character at short notice was a “brilliant result”.

Cunningham and the other Sharks American import, Courtney Belger, were expected to arrive in Invercargill in several weeks time, after their quarantine.

Sharks head coach Rob Beveridge secured Cunningham’s signature and Bolger had to then confirm his critical worker exemption from Immigration New Zealand, along with a spot in managed isolation on arrival.

The situation was “bitter-sweet” for Beveridge, who was set to fulfil a long-term goal of coaching Daniel Alexander, but he was delighted to attract Cunningham to Invercargill in his place.

“He is a 6’8, 110kg power forward and highly credentialed player who most recently played for Westchester Kings in the NBA G-League. Josh has a great pedigree where he played his college career out of Dayton in the very strong Atlantic 10 Conference,” Beveridge said.

“He is an extremely physical player, an excellent rebounder who will bring some toughness to the team. As a three-time captain of Dayton he will also bring great leadership to our team,” he said.

Cunningham said he was delighted New Zealand was his next basketball destination.

“Even before I knew I was coming out, everyone I talked to about New Zealand would always tell me how beautiful a country it is. I had a few options on the table but for me this was the best chance to take the next step in my career,” Cunningham said.

He had talked to Beveridge, was already learning from him and could see “how much better he will make me on and off the court”.

“We’ve got a very similar mindset. My ultimate goal is always to do what I can to win us a championship. I know if we buy-in to what coach has planned, we can accomplish that goal.”

Given he had a short amount of time between coming out of quarantine and playing his first game he would “run shuttles wall to wall” to stay in shape if need be.

The SIT Zero Fees Southland Sharks open the Sal’s NBL season on the road in Nelson on Monday April 26.

The team's first home game at ILT Stadium Southland is against the Taranaki Mountainairs on Thursday April 29.