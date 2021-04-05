Father-of-two killed in late-night rural Canterbury crash

Ashley Neil O'Donnell, 35, from Ashburton Lakes, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hakatere Potts Rd, about 1.35am on March 27. (File photo)

A father-of-two killed in a late-night crash was a “remarkable young man who loved life in the high country”, his mother says.

Ashley Neil O'Donnell, 35, from Ashburton Lakes, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hakatere Potts Rd in rural Mid-Canterbury about 1.35am on March 27.

His mother, Dawn O’Donnell, told Stuff he crashed into a bank on his way home. The cause was unknown, she said.

Her son, who worked as station manager at Mt Potts Station, had done a day’s work before heading to the dog trials. He was on his way home when he crashed. It was unclear how long he had been in the car following the crash before someone found him.

O’Donnell’s partner called his parents shortly after she was notified to say he had been involved in a car crash.

“We jumped in the car, my husband and I, and ... and we got there just as they were loading him into the helicopter. He passed away in Christchurch Hospital,” O’Donnell said.

“We’re just totally devastated and in shock.”

O’Donnell described her son as a “lovely, remarkable young man who loved life in the high country”. Among his many passions in the outdoors were hunting and fishing.

The 35-year-old left behind a partner, Sophie, and their two children, aged 5 and 2.

“We’ve just got to stick together with them,” Dawn O’Donnell said.

“My husband is trying to sort of run the farm until things are sorted out there for him, as well as deal with trying to sort out the funeral – it’s all pretty stressful at the moment.

“We are lucky we’ve got a lovely, supportive family and community.”

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Police were called to another fatal single-vehicle crash in Canterbury later that day.

Leroy Sell-Henriksen, 23, of Amberley, was killed in Balcairn Amberley Rd in the Hurunui District about 9pm.