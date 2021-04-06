Promising Southland martial arts exponent likes to put on a show

A Southland teen is beating fully grown men in martial arts and has been recognised with national selection.

Jon Madoc, 16, has been selected by the Mana Championship organisation for the New Zealand junior development squad in jiu-jitsu submission grappling.

Submission grappling is essentially combat wrestling with a focus on clinch and ground fighting, with the aim to force the opponent to submit or give up.

Madoc, a Southland Boys’ High School year 12 student, is a blue belt and competes in the under 66kg division, with a record of 30 wins and about five losses.

READ MORE:

* Vision impaired jiu-jitsu competitor takes home gold at nationals

* Martial arts team takes down opposition at grappling competition



He said he felt confident fighting against men as it was better competition and “a better rush” beating more experienced opponents.

He was always keen to “try something new and put on a show for everyone watching”.

The teenager, who has been doing the sport less than three years, was training and competing with the New Zealand junior development squad in Auckland and Dunedin, and aimed to one day compete in the world championships.

Program director for the New Zealand team, Mark Tulloch, said Madoc was one of its brightest prospects and they intended to get him overseas to compete in the highest level of ADCC [worldwide grappling tournament].

Also a keen boxer and kick boxer, Maddock said he was also keen to one day fight in mixed martial arts [MMA].

His father, Graham Madoc, said his son’s biggest asset was his ability to learn quickly.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Promising Southland jiu-jitsu fighter Jon Madoc, right, practices some moves on training partner Domanic Millan.​

James McFelin, an instructor at the Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Club in Invercargill where Madoc trains, said the youngster was already competing with the best submission grapplers in the country.

“Jon has been training with adults since he was 14 ... and now he is beating them in competition, which is pretty cool.”

McFelin put Madoc’s early success down to “always turning up”, working hard and having supportive parents.

“He is just dedicated and motivated to do really well. He doesn’t see age or size as a barrier. He just wants to win, he is a winner.”

By making the New Zealand development submission grappling team, Madoc could train for higher honours at the international level, McFelin said.

He believed the teen had huge potential in boxing, kick boxing and jiu-jitsu, “but we are hoping he focuses on jiu-jitsu”.