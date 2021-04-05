Seven killed on the roads this Easter — among the worst tolls recorded in past decade

Police and emergency services were called to a fiery three-car crash at Whakamaru on Good Friday.

This year's Easter road toll is among the worst recorded in the past decade.

As of Monday afternoon, seven deaths had occurred during the course of the long weekend.

That toll ties with the Easter road toll recorded in 2018 – when seven people were killed. In 2010, 12 people were killed on the roads at Easter, Ministry of Transport data shows.

For the first time since 2012, no-one was killed on the roads at Easter last year, partly due to the country being in the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

This year's road roll period officially began at 4pm on Thursday, April 1, and ends at 6am on Tuesday, April 6.

Thursday

The first fatality recorded occurred on Thursday, after a truck and car collided on State Highway 27 in Kaihere, a rural Waikato settlement in Hauraki. One person was killed in the crash and three others were injured.

Police were called to that incident about 7.50pm.

1 NEWS Police say there are no injuries after a campervan rolled on the Auckland motorway, State Highway 1, on Easter weekend.

Later in the evening, 22-year-old Kalam Safari Watkin-Mamode died following a serious crash on State Highway 2 in Waikato’s Mangatāwhiri.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 9.30pm.

Friday

Tauranga woman Kellie Jane Greer, 49, died following a crash about midday on Friday. The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32, near Whakamaru.

TOM LEE/STUFF A car crash occurred near Whakamaru on Friday.

Saturday

Another fatality was recorded on Saturday morning after Tony Lars Hansen, 52, died when his motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of State Highway 38 and Okaro Rd in Waimangu, near Rotorua.

Police were called at about 11am. It was confirmed Hansen died at the scene of the crash.

On Saturday night, a person died in hospital from their injuries after their car crashed into a power pole in Ōtaki, on the Kāpiti Coast.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Tasman Rd after 9.30pm on Saturday.

A sixth fatality occurred late on Saturday after a pedestrian died in central Wellington. Police said an incident occurred between a pedestrian and a bus in Taranaki St shortly before 10pm.

Sunday

The road toll rose to seven on Sunday after a motorcyclist was killed in the Far North. Police said a collision occurred between a car and a motorcycle about 8km north of Te Kao on Far North Rd/SH1, about 11.30am on Sunday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.