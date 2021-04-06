Gore has nation's biggest quarterly house price growth

Five year house value in the Gore District. The black vertical line is a QV revaluation date. [QV]

House prices in Gore have grown more than anywhere in the country this year.

The latest data from the QV house price index shows an 18.1 per cent price growth for the first quarter of this year.

That led all provincial and urban centres. The average house value in Gore is now $370,252, more than $76,000, or 26 per cent, higher than this time last year.

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks said at the moment it was first in best dressed when a property was listed.

“I have spoken to a lot of people struggling to find a house.”

The value rise was a reflection that houses in the district had probably been under-priced for a long time, he said.

After Gore (18.1 per cent), the next fastest-growing provincial centres in the South Island for the first quarter of 2021 were Westland (15 per cent) and Southland (14.2 per cent).

The average value across the country increased 7.8 per cent in that three-month period.

QV property consultant Andrew Ronald said listings in Invercargill remained low, keeping upward pressure on prices.

The average house price in Invercargill is now $423,968, QV data shows.

That is an increase of 6.8 per cent this quarter, and 12.4 per cent higher than at the end of March 2020.

“Demand is strongest within the affordable $300,000 to $450,000 range, where multiple offers are common, often resulting in prices above initial asking price,” Ronald said.

Purchasers in this price bracket tended to be a mix of first-home buyers and investors who sought favourable returns compared to other parts of the country, he said.

The average house value in the Southland District is $448,880, a 16.9 per cent increase in the past year, QV data shows.

Of all the 16 major urban areas QV reports on, all except Queenstown had double-digit annual growth, but the town still recorded a 9.7 per cent value rise since this time last year.

Data from realestate.co.nz shows there were 403 residential dwellings for sale on March 31 in all of Southland, including Invercargill.

Twenty-five percent more properties were listed on the real estate website in March 2021 (248 properties) than in the same month last year.