Wellington bus death: Father, grandad and great grandad will be ‘sadly missed’

The family of a 75-year-old man who died after being hit by a bus in central Wellington on Saturday night say he will be sadly missed.

Andrew ‘’Andy’’ Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru “Doc” Manuel died after being hit by a bus on Taranaki St in central Wellington on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for Waikare’s family, who declined to be named, said he was best known as ‘’Andy’’ or ‘’Doc’’ and was a “very loved” father, grandad and great grandad.

He would have turned 76 next month.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Andrew ‘Andy’ Lockwood Waikare died after he was hit by the number 3 bus he had just got off at this stop on Wallace St outside Massey University.

"He was a well-known colourful character around Wellington. His alternative lifestyle was not an everyday lifestyle, but he is very loved by family. He will be sadly missed by many people,” she said.

Waikare had been travelling on the number 3 bus about 10pm and got off at a bus stop on Wallace St, in Mt Cook.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

However, the bus driver involved told Wellington secretary of the Tramways Union Kevin O'Sullivan, that he saw the man standing on the kerb after he dropped him off and only realised what had happened after he had driven 600 metres down the road and heard a “bump” at the corner of Taranaki and Vivian streets.

It was then that the driver saw Waikare under the bus.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police are investigating how Waikare came to be trapped under the bus.

Jay Zmijewski​​, chief operating officer of NZ Bus, the company operating the bus involved in the incident, said on Monday that the organisation had launched its own internal investigation as well as helping police with theirs.

Until the investigation had been completed, NZ Bus was unable to comment on any potential factors that may have contributed to or caused the crash, Zmijewski said.

He added that the staff’s thoughts were with the Waikare’s family and that NZ Bus was providing the driver with support.

O’Sullivan said the driver involved in the crash was “shaken up” and was having a few days off. The bus was impounded.