A person has been seriously injured after crashing into a cow in North Canterbury.

Police were called to Inland Rd near Mt Lyford Forest Dr just north of Waiau just after 4am on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

A car appeared to have hit a cow, and St John said one person was flown to Christchurch Hospital by rescue helicopter with serious injuries.