Man who died after becoming trapped under house bus named
The man who died after he was trapped under a house bus he was working on has been named by police.
He was Paul Thomas Patrick Jones, 53, of Brightwater.
Police were called to the town, south-west of Nelson, about 5.45pm on Thursday.
It is understood Jones became trapped under a house bus he was working on and died as a result of his injuries.
A death notice for Jones said he died tragically as a result of an accident at home.
A “dearly loved husband and soulmate” Jones was also “the best dad ever” and a much loved son, brother, uncle and cousin, it read.
Jones was a former member of the NZ Army, in the New Zealand Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (NZEME) corps and a former member of the police.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.
Stuff