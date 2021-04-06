Man who died after becoming trapped under house bus named

Police attended an incident in Brightwater last Thursday where a man was trapped under a house bus. (File photo)

The man who died after he was trapped under a house bus he was working on has been named by police.

He was Paul Thomas Patrick Jones, 53​, of Brightwater.

Police were called to the town, south-west of Nelson, about 5.45pm on Thursday.

It is understood Jones became trapped under a house bus he was working on and died as a result of his injuries.

READ MORE:

* Toddler death takes Easter road toll to eight, the worst recorded in the past decade

* Cyclist breaks neck in collision with roadworks vehicle

* Auckland charter boat death: Over $10K raised for family of deceased chef



A death notice for Jones said he died tragically as a result of an accident at home.

A “dearly loved husband and soulmate” Jones was also “the best dad ever” and a much loved son, brother, uncle and cousin, it read.

Jones was a former member of the NZ Army, in the New Zealand Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (NZEME) corps and a former member of the police.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.