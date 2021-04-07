Long road ahead for mum-of-three after massive brain injury

Lizzy McKenzie's family was told to start planning her funeral. The mum of three survived after falling out of the back of a ute, but faces a long recovery.

As doctors battled to save Lizzy McKenzie, her family was told to start planning her funeral.

The Nelson mum-of-three survived but is now facing a decade-long recovery from the injuries she sustained when she fell off the back of a ute.

Details of the February 6 accident were hazy, Lizzy McKenzie said.

The mum to boys aged 6, 3 and 9 months had been having headaches, and she did not feel great when she woke up, she said.

“For some strange reason I went out of the way to hop on to the truck, my little dog had run down the road and we went to look for it. ... I was fully secured on the back of the ute but I managed to fall off it.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lizzy McKenzie's children keep asking when she will come home.

Her partner Brad Cole, who was driving, found McKenzie flat on her back and unresponsive.

“There was blood pouring from my nose and bubbling out of my mouth.”

Cole put her into the vehicle and drove her to hospital, stopping at one point to try to wake her when he saw she had lost consciousness, McKenzie said.

At the hospital, a scan revealed a massive brain injury. “Most of my brain was bleeding,” she said.

Within 30 minutes, McKenzie was on a helicopter to Wellington Hospital.

Supplied In the early days of her recovery, Lizzy McKenzie battled pneumonia, reactions to medication, and kidney problems.

In Wellington, further scans revealed four skull fractures and doctors fought to relieve the pressure on her brain.

“They thought I was going to die, they told my family to plan a funeral,” she said.

She pulled through but there were more setbacks. Over the next few weeks she fought pneumonia, reactions to medication, and kidney problems. A pre-existing heart condition was also thrown into the mix.

Now, she is tentatively back on her feet. “I walk like a drunk penguin, all over the show, with a waddle.”

Other effects include shaky hands, a lost sense of smell, dizziness and altered taste buds. When she speaks, sometimes words come out in the wrong order.

With recovery estimated to take at least a decade, McKenzie does not know which of these effects will become her new normal.

“It has been a struggle to come to terms with but I have had to accept that where I am now is the new me.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Lizzy McKenzie survived a massive brain injury but faces a long recovery.

After two months in Wellington, McKenzie was transferred to Nelson Hospital to be close to her children and partner.

“It has been a whirlwind for my family; it has upset quite a few people, no-one knew what to expect, and the kids have struggled after seeing their mum with tubes.

“They miss me a lot, they ask regularly for Brad to bring me home.”

When she does make it home for good, she will need care while she rehabilitates.

“It is too risky me trying to bend over to pick up the baby.”

Unable to work and with Cole planning to care for her at home, the family have started a Givealittle page to try to help with costs.

“It is a huge financial burden but we just carry on, nothing compared with what could have happened.”